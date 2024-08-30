This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Laure-Aline Baheux, Power & Renewables BL Manager at Omexom - Vinci Energies. She says companies must ask why they need more women, and reflect on the challenges of recruiting and retaining them. "It's essential to adapt job offers and career paths. For instance, recognizing that women often apply only when they meet more qualifications than men," she states. The renewable energy sector has been a journey of growth, learning, and overcoming unique challenges. Unlike many of my colleagues, I didn't enter the industry with a technical background, ...

