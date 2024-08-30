New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - Businesses use graphic design services to build powerful brands, pushing industry revenue to $49.8 billion. DesignRush reveals the top design agencies specializing in impactful designs that boost brand awareness and sales.
A report by IBISWorld reveals that the graphic design industry is projected to grow by 3.3% in 2024, which could be influenced by the critical role of designers in helping brands elevate their positioning, connect with audiences, and stand out in a competitive market.
Recognizing the significant impact of visual communication on branding, trusted B2B marketplace DesignRush has selected the top design agencies today. From creative print collaterals and innovative packaging to stunning digital experiences, these experts leverage exceptional design to drive business growth.
The top design agencies in August are:
- Brandertise Studio - brandertise.studio
- Did Juno - didjuno.com
- Layers Studio Ltd - layers.studio
- Loose Connection - looseconnection.uk
- Wayofline - wayofline.com
- Unified Bizness Tech - unibiztechnv.com
- Seeley Designworks - seeleydesignworks.com
- eTrail Web Space - etrailwebspace.online
- Digicode - mydigicode.com
- Metafic - metafic.co
- The Write One Creative Services - thewriteonecreativeservices.com
- AzureSky Web Creations - azureskywebcreations.gr
- Imagio Creations - imagiocreations.com
- TeddyGraphics - teddygraphics.com
- Virtual Racks Studio - virtualracks.studio
- LMNts Marketing - marketingfunnel.website
- Coderfy - coderfy.com
- Popproxx - popproxx.com
- SYMVOLT - symvolt.com
- UA Creative Agency - umayajans.com
- Zenithics - zenithics.com
- AppWT - appwt.us
- BRANDSHAPE - brandshape.com
- A99solutions - a99solutions.com
- Zedsoftpoint - zedsoftpoint.com
- Olya Black - wix-pro.com.au
- SuperSEO - superseo.nl
- Blue Sky Web Design - blueskywebdesign.co.uk
- Consensus Creative - consensuscreative.com
- Puneet Sakhuja - puneet.ae
Brands can explore the top design agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
