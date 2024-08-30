New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - Businesses use graphic design services to build powerful brands, pushing industry revenue to $49.8 billion. DesignRush reveals the top design agencies specializing in impactful designs that boost brand awareness and sales.

A report by IBISWorld reveals that the graphic design industry is projected to grow by 3.3% in 2024, which could be influenced by the critical role of designers in helping brands elevate their positioning, connect with audiences, and stand out in a competitive market.

Recognizing the significant impact of visual communication on branding, trusted B2B marketplace DesignRush has selected the top design agencies today. From creative print collaterals and innovative packaging to stunning digital experiences, these experts leverage exceptional design to drive business growth.

The top design agencies in August are:

Brandertise Studio - brandertise.studio Did Juno - didjuno.com Layers Studio Ltd - layers.studio Loose Connection - looseconnection.uk Wayofline - wayofline.com Unified Bizness Tech - unibiztechnv.com Seeley Designworks - seeleydesignworks.com eTrail Web Space - etrailwebspace.online Digicode - mydigicode.com Metafic - metafic.co The Write One Creative Services - thewriteonecreativeservices.com AzureSky Web Creations - azureskywebcreations.gr Imagio Creations - imagiocreations.com TeddyGraphics - teddygraphics.com Virtual Racks Studio - virtualracks.studio LMNts Marketing - marketingfunnel.website Coderfy - coderfy.com Popproxx - popproxx.com SYMVOLT - symvolt.com UA Creative Agency - umayajans.com Zenithics - zenithics.com AppWT - appwt.us BRANDSHAPE - brandshape.com A99solutions - a99solutions.com Zedsoftpoint - zedsoftpoint.com Olya Black - wix-pro.com.au SuperSEO - superseo.nl Blue Sky Web Design - blueskywebdesign.co.uk Consensus Creative - consensuscreative.com Puneet Sakhuja - puneet.ae

Brands can explore the top design agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

