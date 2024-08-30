Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: A2H7PU | ISIN: GB00BF52QX07 | Ticker-Symbol: CAH
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:02 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.08.2024 14:48 Uhr
65 Leser
Clean Invest Africa Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 30

30 August 2024

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("CIA" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board of CIA confirms that the Company has 2,288,958,378 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 2,288,958,378 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi (Chief Executive Officer)Shaikh Mohamed Abdulla Khalifa AlKhalifa (Non-Executive Chairman)

+973 3969 6273
+973 3969 2299

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)+44 20 74690930

