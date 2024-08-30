EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
4finance Holding S.A. reports results
for the six months ending 30 June 2024
Continued profitable growth with net profit of €22.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €75.1 million
Strong balance sheet and cash position
30 August 2024. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the six months ending 30 June 2024 (the 'Period').
Operational highlights
Financial Highlights
Liquidity and funding
Kieran Donnelly, CEO of 4finance, commented:
"We have seen strong results for the first half of the year, with continued net profitability of €23 million, up 36% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA of €75 million, up 28% from last year.
"TBI Bank's quarterly net receivables have surpassed €1 billion for the first time, as the bank continues to grow profitably.
"Our measured approach to new operations is also delivering, with our UK joint venture making its first profits, just 15 months after launch.
"These results reflect our solid performance and positive outlook."
