30-Aug-2024 / 14:00 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co analyst interview | Finance and credit services

Q&A on H&T Group (HAT) | 1H24 results curate's egg of good and bad

H&T Group (HAT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Mark offers insights into H&T Group's recent 1H'24 financial results. The discussion highlights both the positive and challenging aspects of the company's performance, including strong demand for pledge lending, retail sales growth, and the impact of unusual spring redemption levels. Mark also explains the rationale behind H&T's change in financial year-end and addresses the key risks facing the business. The interview provides a comprehensive overview of H&T's current standing and future outlook, making it a valuable watch for investors.

