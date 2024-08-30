Pallas Textiles Introduces In Good Company -- A Collection With A Cause

Pallas Textiles is thrilled to introduce In Good Company - an innovative textile collection with the power to effect environmental change for cleaner oceans . Together for the cause, Pallas Textiles collaborated with Limn & Loom and Valdese Weavers to create six sustainable textile patterns, all crafted and manufactured in the United States. In addition, each fabric in this collection is woven with SEAQUAL® YARN containing Upcycled Marine Plastic, imbued with lush texture, sophisticated hues, and reliable performance.

"To create real change, we partner with organizations that share our commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Dean Lindsley, vice president of Pallas Textiles. "In Good Company reflects this collaborative spirit and our dedication to driving progress in sustainable design."

Pallas Textiles, along with textile design firm Limn & Loom and manufacturing mill Valdese Weavers, is committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from the In Good Company collection to the SEAQUAL® FOUNDATION. This foundation supports the SEAQUAL INITIATIVE, a global community focused on cleaning up oceans and bringing value to recovered waste. The waste collected from oceans, beaches, rivers, and estuaries is transformed into SEAQUAL® YARN, consisting of approximately 10 percent Upcycled Marine Plastic and 90 percent post-consumer plastic from land sources.

The In Good Company collection is a testament to sustainable, collaborative, and philanthropic design, supporting efforts to reduce marine plastic pollution and advance research in waste-to-product technologies.

"We are so excited for what this collection brings to interior designers as well as its potential to make a positive impact on the environment," Lindsley continued. "Sustainability is a core element of our creative process, and we're proud to support such a transformative cause."

The In Good Company collection includes the following six patterns:

Kai : With a structured design accentuated by heathered warp and weft yarns, Kai offers a blend of elegance and sustainability in a versatile range of neutrals and rich hues.

Hali : Featuring a recycled bouclé yarn and chunky weave structure, Hali is a plush, dimensionally expressive fabric that enhances furniture with its sustainable fiber and tactile appeal.

Maren : A luxurious anchor fabric, Maren blends slub and chenille yarns to create a dynamic play of light and movement, available in a curated selection of colors.

Isla : Isla's layered slub and chenille yarns evoke the natural beauty of light across surfaces, with a serene palette of scenic colorways.

Ahti : With a fine-spun velvet-like surface, Ahti combines chic style and eco-consciousness, offered in neutrals, organic jewel tones, and steely pastels.

Llyr : Llyr offers subtle texture and nuanced, aged undertones that provide a timeless sophistication suitable for various applications.

Specific details for these patterns can be found at pallastextiles.com/ingoodcompany . Additional information regarding Pallas Textiles' cause for a clean ocean can also be found at pallastextiles.com/cleanocean .

ABOUT PALLAS TEXTILES

Being genuine is as important today as it ever was. From the quality of our materials to the authenticity of our people, we are true to who we are and the creations that bear our name. Pallas Textiles fuses the art of weaving with today's modern techniques and fibers into sophisticated, stylish, and timeless upholsteries, panel fabrics, and privacy curtains that continually evolve in color, pattern, and texture. Pallas Textiles is headquartered in Green Bay, Wis. For more information, visit www.pallastextiles.com .

