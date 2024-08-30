Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere and Knightwerx Announce Strategic Drone Partnership

AI-powered breakthrough technology will enable near real-time threat detection of drone feeds for government and civilian use

Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading GenAI software solutions company, and Knightwerx Inc. , a leading innovator in unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and micro sensor technology, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to integrate Ateliere's advanced Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform with Knightwerx's forward-thinking UAS. This collaboration will enhance both military and civilian unmanned systems capabilities and advance human-machine teaming to improve operational effectiveness.

The integration of Ateliere's sophisticated Generative AI technology with Knightwerx's UAS, the smallest, high-performing tail-sitting, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drone on the market, promises to significantly enhance mission outcomes. The highly portable drone's design differs from standard quadcopters as it can transition from hovering to flying like a plane for significantly longer range and quieter operation. This allows the aircraft to collect more data with fewer flights.

Ateliere's robust, intelligent platform will improve decision-making and operational surprise, as well as mission efficiency and effectiveness in both battlefield and commercial environments. Drone videos are used as input to Frame DNA, Ateliere's AI technology. This technology can scan high volumes of drone video footage to identify objects, vehicles, and people that pose a threat, and provide automated detection and analysis. In addition to the many non-real-time use cases, this integration will enable real-time threat detection from drone feeds. Rapidly processing surveillance data is critical in military settings, as current manual analysis by humans can be too slow to be effective and subject to human error.

"Our advanced technology, initially designed for sophisticated video workflows, can now be leveraged to naturally extend the capabilities of other applications," said Ateliere CEO, Dan Goman. "The resulting actionable data can be used for critical real-time and non-real-time applications in government, law enforcement, agriculture, sports and other civilian operations."

"This partnership is poised to supercharge Knightwerx's UAS capabilities, making our products more versatile and impactful for a range of applications, particularly complex and dynamic conflict areas of today and tomorrow," said Knightwerx's CEO, Daniel Baumgartner. "The advanced AI integration will facilitate superior human-machine teaming capabilities, allowing for more effective and precise operations in both military missions and civilian applications. Together, Ateliere and Knightwerx are committed to pushing the envelope of what is possible with UAS technology and challenging the status quo, setting new standards for innovation and performance in the industry."

The Ateliere Connect AI video processing software is available as a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering. For more information, please visit https://www.ateliere.com/platforms/ateliere-connect/connect-ai.

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media technology company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. Ateliere is part of the AWS Partner Network and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions leverages GenAI and incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. Ateliere Connect delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere Live is a cloud-native live production and editing software platform that enables remote live production without the need for hardware. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft.

About Knightwerx Inc.

Knightwerx is a pioneering developer of advanced unmanned aerial systems, creating disruptive drone and sensor technology. Based in Camarillo, CA, Knightwerx addresses real-world, mission-critical problems through innovative battlefield and commercial technology in combination with advanced manufacturing. Knightwerx consists of a team of top aerospace engineers and business leaders bringing unique perspectives, approaches, and unparalleled expertise to the drone industry.

