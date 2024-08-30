- Multi-Dimensional Synergy to Empower High-Quality Development



HONG KONG, Aug 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Limited ("Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine" or the "Company", Stock code: 3613.HK) is pleased to announce the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (the "Period").



In the first half of 2024, facing challenges such as the sustained strength of the Hong Kong dollar, changing consumption patterns, and a sluggish retail industry in Hong Kong, China and Macau, China regions, the Group responded proactively and made simultaneous efforts from multiple dimensions of products, marketing, research and development, and production. This ensured the stable operation of its business and the continued consolidation of its market-leading position. During the Period, the Group achieved revenue of HK$ 664.5 million, net profit of HK$ 240.3 million, and profit attributable to owners of HK$ 219.8 million, with earnings per share of HK$ 0.26.



By market segment, during the Period, the Group further enriched its product matrix and optimized its retail market layout. The Hong Kong, China market achieved revenue of HK$333.8 million, with 30 retail terminals, a net increase of 3 terminals compared with the previous year. In the markets outside Mainland China (excluding Hong Kong, China,), the Group accelerated its brand market expansion and steadily promoted its internationalization, achieving revenue of HK$214.4 million. In addition, the Group achieved revenue of HK$116.3 million in Mainland China market.



Sufficient momentum from technological innovation, new breakthroughs in production and R&D



The development of science and technology has provided new technical support and growth strategies for the advancement of traditional Chinese medicine ("TCM"). During the Period, the Group leveraged technological innovation as a driving force, empowering intelligent upgrades in production and enhancing product excellence and innovation. This has helped accumulate new momentum for future growth and supported the inheritance and innovation of TCM.



Product quality is the lifeline of an enterprise. At the production level, the Group's production and R&D base in Tai Po consistently upholds stringent standards and rigorous procedural controls. The Group has successfully secured Hong Kong, China's GMP and ISO22000 certifications, with its product quality has been recognized. Additionally, to further enhance the cost competitiveness of its products, the Group has intensified efforts in revamping and upgrading its production layout. By increasing mechanization and automation, the Gorup has effectively reduced production costs and boosted productivity, thereby ensuring consistent product availability in the market.



In terms of products, the Group intensifies its R&D efforts, actively diversifying its product matrix and expediting the translation of scientific research outcomes. During the Period, the Group completed the production of a number of new registered proprietary Chinese medicines and health food products, including Guizhi Fuling Wan , Lingzhi Turmeric Compound Blood-supplementing and Nerve-calming Capsules , Wolfberry Coffee Mix , Red Ginseng Coffee Mix and Sporoderm-broken Ganoderma Lucidum Spores Chocolate . The Group also plans to commence the production of Qiyao Pills ) and Jinshui Liujun Jian Granules. In April this year, the Group's self-developed product, Danggui Buxue Keli, were awarded the Certificate of Registration of Proprietary Chinese Medicines (HKC-18604) issued by the Chinese Medicine Council of Hong Kong, China, further enriching the Group's product portfolio. In May this year, the Group's invention patent (Patent Number: ZL 2023 1 1206874.8) for "a freckle-removing and whitening product along with its preparation method and uses was successfully granted by China National Intellectual Property Administration and has been applied to Ageing-Defying Collection of the Tong Ren Tang's Chinese anti-aging NMN series.



In addition to preserving and advancing TCM services, the Group is also expanding into new health concept areas. During the Period, the Group entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Deer Industry New Zealand to promote innovative health-functional deer food products, assisting both parties in collaborative development, registration and marketing efforts. The Group will give full play to strengths in both its proprietary brand and Chinese medicine, combined with the resource advantages provided by New Zealand, the origin of deer velvet, to accelerate the R&D of New Zealand deer products and the deployment of the industrial chain configuration, and continue to expand into new health domains.



Moving forward, the Group will continue to strengthen its cooperation with internationally renowned institutions and research organizations such as the University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University and the University of California, to conduct research on the safety and mechanism of key products such as Tong Ren Tang's Angong Niuhuang Wan , Ganoderma Lucidum-related products and Tong Ren Niu Huang Qing Xin Wan, in order to further expand its scientific research results, and to provide a reliable scientific basis for the entry of its products into the mainstream markets overseas in the future. The Group adheres to the highest standards of superior, pure and genuine traditional Chinese medicinal materials, and brings together the essence of the intangible cultural heritage culture and exquisite craftsmanship, as well as strict and meticulous production to fully embody the Group's motto: "Never cut corners on labour and quality, no matter how complex the process or how costly the materials". This philosophy not only enhances the health value delivered to customers but also provides the Group with a stronger growth momentum.



Orderly market expansion and diversified marketing to strengthen brand effect



In terms of market expansion, on the one hand, the Group has continuously introduced new products to consolidate and expand its market share. During the Period, the Group launched new products, including the Tong Ren Tang's Chinese anti-aging NMN series " the Youth Prime Collection and the Age-Defying Collection, the Guizhi Fuling Wan , and Wood Lok Medicated Oil , broadening its product range. At the same time, the Group further expanded its retail presence in Hong Kong, China by opening three new retail outlets in North Point, Mong Kok, and West Kowloon. The North Point and West Kowloon stores also offer Chinese medical consultation and treatments to reach a wider customer base.



In terms of product marketing, the Group has intensified its marketing efforts to increase product recognition. Specifically targeting the "major variety" products, such as Tong Ren Tang Angong Niuhuang Wan and Sporoderm-broken Ganoderma Lucidum Spores Powder Capsule and Tong Ren Niu Huang Qing Xin Wan, the Group promoted and advertised the brand and products through an omni-channel approach, integrating special festivals and themes to create consumer hotspots. Moreover, the Group has also advanced the development of both online and offline channels, continuously expanding its sales channels to meet the demands of post-pandemic era business models.



In terms of brand promotion, the Group capitalized on its participation in major events, significantly enhancing its promotional efforts and accelerating the brand market expansion. During the Period, serving as a critical portal for Beijing Tong Ren Tang's international development, the Group participated in the 2024 Wuzhen Health Conference, showcasing its flagship products and a variety of new products. In implementing the "Belt and Road" initiative, the Group leads time-honored brands venture into the world and integrates into the international arena. By adopting the "bring in"and "go global" strategy, the Group is promoting the rich and profound TCM culture, further disseminates Chinese health wisdom globally to benefit more people.



Additionally, the Group has enhanced its brand image and influence through public welfare activities. The Group has actively encouraged its overseas retail outlets that offer Chinese medical consultations and treatments to provide charity Chinese medicine clinic services. This initiative embodies the Group's philosophy of "introducing medicine through treatments" and supports its brand development. In Hong Kong, China, the Group has fully supported and participated in public welfare activities, demonstrating to society and the public the Group's corporate spirit of "Nurturing kindness and virtue, preserving tranquility and wellness ". Through its services and products, the Group is dedicated to deeply embedding the Tong Ren Tang brand, products and Chinese medical consultation and treatments services into the community, spreading the culture of Tong Ren Tang while encouraging a healthy lifestyle among community residents.



Future Prospects



With the ongoing economic and social development, an intensifying aging population trend, and the increasing health awareness among residents, the pharmaceutical consumption market is expected to expand continuously. TCM, as a crucial sector of the pharmaceutical industry, continues to hold significant potential for growth in the global market.



In the future, the Group will continue to strengthen R&D efforts and expand its proprietary product matrix, including products such as Ganoderma Lucidum series and anti-aging series, to create diversified growth engines and drive the realization of high-quality developmental transformation within the Group. At the same time, the Group will focus on business development by enhancing its new retail layout, accelerating the introduction of new products, continuously advancing the registration of Tong Ren Tang's key products in Vietnam, innovating business models, and reinforcing its core competitive advantages. By leveraging the development of new quality productive forces as its engine, the Group strives to achieve sustained growth in its business scale.







