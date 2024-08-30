Anzeige
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
30.08.24
15:43 Uhr
71,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,5072,0016:14
71,5072,0015:44
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2024 15:38 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: The Fundamentals of Carbon Accounting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / Workiva

In this special Climate Week episode, ESG Talk and The Week in Sustainability team up to demystify greenhouse gas emissions. Join us as hosts Steve Soter, Andie Wood, and Alyssa Zucker kick off a four-part series focused on practical solutions for carbon accounting, management, and achieving net-zero goals.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
