Workiva: The Fundamentals of Carbon Accounting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / Workiva



In this special Climate Week episode, ESG Talk and The Week in Sustainability team up to demystify greenhouse gas emissions. Join us as hosts Steve Soter, Andie Wood, and Alyssa Zucker kick off a four-part series focused on practical solutions for carbon accounting, management, and achieving net-zero goals.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View the original press release on accesswire.com