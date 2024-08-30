Observation status removed from Bercman Technologies shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-08-30 15:53 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on August 30, 2024 to remove observation status from Bercman Technologies AS shares (BERCM, ISIN code: EE3100076407) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied due to the fact that Bercman Technologies did not pay the annual fee within the time limit and in the amount specified by the Exchange, and the payment was overdue for more than six months. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.