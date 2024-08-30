Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
30.08.2024 15:58 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status removed from Bercman Technologies shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-08-30 15:53 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on August 30, 2024 to remove observation status from
Bercman Technologies AS shares (BERCM, ISIN code: EE3100076407) as the reasons
due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied due to the fact that Bercman Technologies did
not pay the annual fee within the time limit and in the amount specified by the
Exchange, and the payment was overdue for more than six months. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
