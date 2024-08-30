AuPairCare Inc.: AuPairCare Celebrates International Exchange Day by Championing Multilingual Learning and Literacy in Local Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / AuPairCare (www.aupaircare.com), a leading international au pair agency designated by the U.S. Department of State that facilitates cultural exchange through live-in childcare, celebrated International Exchange Day by promoting cross-cultural understanding and highlighting the importance of international education with hundreds of gatherings across the nation with American host families and their international au pairs.

Au pairs are international young people who come to the U.S. on a J1 cultural exchange visa and live as a member of an American host family, providing flexible, live-in childcare. Au pairs not only provide flexible childcare but are also instrumental in a child's development and learning. The American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) highlights the benefits of early language exposure, noting, "Research shows that children who are exposed to multiple languages from an early age demonstrate improved cognitive abilities, such as enhanced problem-solving skills and greater creativity." Families across the U.S. are seeking out international au pairs who can interact with their children in multiple languages, recognizing the short-term and long-term benefits of multilingual learning.

"Children are so smart and can pick up a new language very quickly. Families want to expose their children to new cultures and perspectives through language, food and new customs and traditions," said Sarah McNamara, Senior Vice President at AuPairCare. AuPairCare has carefully screened au pairs from over 40 different countries around the world who are proficient in speaking, on average, two to three different languages.

"The cultural perspective is one of the reasons we are with AuPairCare. We have our children in a Japanese immersion school … and now we have a Japanese au pair. She helps them with their language, and we have learned so much about Japanese culture," shared Host Mom Tricia Freeman. "It's such a wonderful thing to bring the world into the home of our children."

A big part of multilingual learning for children is through song and books, which is why AuPairCare placed the focus of its Exchange Day events on libraries and literacy. "Local libraries are at the heart of a community, and you will find so many AuPairCare au pairs at the local library with their host children, reading books in English and also Spanish or Mandarin, French or Portuguese," shared Courtney Biggs, Vice President of AuPairCare.

AuPairCare's dedicated team of local Area Directors, who support host families and au pairs throughout their placement year, aimed to celebrate the spirit of cultural exchange by hosting cultural exchange events with a focus on promoting libraries and literacy in their local communities. Event highlights included Annapolis area au pairs, host families, and local teachers gathering at their local library to celebrate Exchange Day. Au Pair Laurie from Colombia was excited to explore a new library branch with her host child. "We love spending time reading books together on hot days." The group decorated rocks with uplifting messages, gave back to their community with a book donation, and connected about the amazing impact of the au pair program.

The AuPairCare au pair and host family groups of South Orange County and North San Diego County, California, met with their Area Director for a special literacy-themed Exchange Day celebration. The event was held at a local county library, where au pairs read books to children, followed by a delightful gelato treat - a perfect blend of learning, cultural exchange, and fun.

For 35 years, AuPairCare has been enriching lives and bridging cultures. The au pair program has impacted hundreds of thousands of au pairs who come to the U.S. to share in American culture before returning home to spread the values they've experienced. This year's 35th anniversary designated a significant milestone of longevity and a testament to the transformative impact AuPairCare has had on countless lives worldwide.

As the premier au pair agency, AuPairCare is dedicated to matching families in the United States with international au pairs who provide live-in childcare and bring the world into your home. Celebrating 35 years in cultural exchange, AuPairCare has matched over 100,000 au pairs from all over the world with loving host families and a focus on cultural exchange here in America. AuPairCare is a Department of State-regulated sponsor agency and a part of Intrax, Inc.



