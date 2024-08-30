Anzeige
30.08.2024 16:06 Uhr
Eureka Unveils the E20 Plus with Advanced Cleaning Performance and Obstacle Avoidance Technology

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After the overwhelming success of the Eureka E10s, which captivated the global market following its debut at IFA 2023, Eureka is excited to introduce its latest innovation, the Eureka E20 Plus. This new model builds on the design and strengths of its predecessor, the E10s, while upgrading to an impressive 8,000 Pa suction power, incorporating the latest anti-tangle roller brush, and enhancing obstacle avoidance with DuoDetect AI 3D technology.

Eureka E20 Plus Robot Vacuum

Easy as Always: Transparent Bag-Free Base Station

The Eureka E20 Plus continues the innovative design of the E10s. Unlike traditional robotic vacuums with base stations, the Eureka E20 Plus features a bag-free base station. After cleaning, the base station collects debris in a dust cup, much like most cordless vacuums. When the dust cup is full, press a button to empty it, and users are ready for the next cleaning session, saving both money and time.

Enhanced Cleaning and Obstacle Avoidance

Compared to the Eureka E10s, the Eureka E20 Plus boasts several vital upgrades:

8,000 Pa Powerful Suction: The E20 Plus features an impressive 8,000 Pa of suction power-doubling the 4,000 Pa suction power of the Eureka E10s. This significant boost allows the E20 Plus to pick up heavier debris easily and provides superior performance on carpets, effectively removing deeply embedded dust for a thorough clean.

Better Obstacle Avoidance Performance: The E20 Plus is equipped with advanced DuoDetect AI 3D Obstacle Avoidance technology, utilizing dual-line lasers for precise navigation and obstacle detection. This ensures seamless and autonomous cleaning, even in complex home environments.

Anti-Hair-Tangling Brush Design: The E20 Plus introduces a newly designed rubber roller brush that significantly reduces hair tangling, improving anti-wrap effectiveness by 14%*. This feature is especially beneficial for pet owners and households where hair frequently accumulates on floors.

*Comparative anti-wrap performance: For 10cm long hair, the Eureka E10s has an 80% anti-wrap rate, while the Eureka E20 Plus boasts a 94% anti-wrap rate. The data provided is based on tests conducted by Eureka Lab, and actual performance may vary.

Availability

The Eureka E20 Plus will be available starting August 30, 2024, in the United States, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, priced at $499.99 in the U.S. and €499 in Europe.

About Eureka

Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka® offers a full line of vacuum cleaners, including uprights, canisters, sticks, handhelds, cordless, and robot vacuum cleaners. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. For more information, visit www.eureka.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492480/Eureka_E20_Plus_Robot_Vacuum.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eureka-unveils-the-e20-plus-with-advanced-cleaning-performance-and-obstacle-avoidance-technology-302233938.html

