Singular Research: Quantum BioPharma Ltd. Announces Key Milestones; Price Target $12.80

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM) marks a significant milestone with the successful launch of unbuzzd on Amazon. This development coincides with the Company's rebranding and ticker change to QNTM. Additionally, recent ethics approval in Australia for a Phase-1 study of Lucid-MS represents a crucial advancement in the development of a novel treatment for Multiple Sclerosis.

We maintain our Buy-Venture rating and have adjusted our target price to $12.80 per share, reflecting confidence in Quantum BioPharma's pioneering efforts in addressing brain disorders and alcohol health. The Company's strong pipeline includes Lucid-MS, targeting progressive Multiple Sclerosis, and unbuzzd, a formulation designed to expedite alcohol metabolism. With marketing experts Kevin Harrington and Gerry David leading unbuzzd's market launch, Quantum BioPharma is positioned for substantial growth.

