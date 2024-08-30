Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8F1 | ISIN: CA74764Y2050 | Ticker-Symbol: 0K91
Stuttgart
30.08.24
14:46 Uhr
4,484 Euro
+0,128
+2,94 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM BIOPHARMA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM BIOPHARMA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1884,47018:10
0,0770,09801.08.
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2024 16:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Singular Research: Quantum BioPharma Ltd. Announces Key Milestones; Price Target $12.80

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM) marks a significant milestone with the successful launch of unbuzzd on Amazon. This development coincides with the Company's rebranding and ticker change to QNTM. Additionally, recent ethics approval in Australia for a Phase-1 study of Lucid-MS represents a crucial advancement in the development of a novel treatment for Multiple Sclerosis.

We maintain our Buy-Venture rating and have adjusted our target price to $12.80 per share, reflecting confidence in Quantum BioPharma's pioneering efforts in addressing brain disorders and alcohol health. The Company's strong pipeline includes Lucid-MS, targeting progressive Multiple Sclerosis, and unbuzzd, a formulation designed to expedite alcohol metabolism. With marketing experts Kevin Harrington and Gerry David leading unbuzzd's market launch, Quantum BioPharma is positioned for substantial growth.

For access to our research report on Quantum BioPharma, please click here.

For more information on Quantum BioPharma, visit www.QuantumBioPharma.com.

For more information on Singular Research, visit www.SingularResearch.com.

Singular Research
Research@SingularResearch.com
818-222-6234

SOURCE: Singular Research



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.