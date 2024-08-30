Vineyard, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - Kindly Pest, a leader in environmentally responsible pest control, is proud to announce its latest initiative to make homes and businesses safer and healthier. Kindly Pest prioritizes the environment and the well-being of its customers, setting a new standard in the industry.

Kindly Pest uses eco-friendly techniques that are not only effective against pests but also safe for families, pets, and the planet. The company ensures that homes and workplaces remain free of pests without compromising on health or environmental integrity.

"Kindly is here to make a difference in our transactional world through serving families. At Kindly, the number one attribute we will have is kindness. If you treat everyone as if they are having their worst day, you will be right with how they should be treated. At Kindly, it sounds simple, but we do what we say, while serving you through pest control."

As part of its commitment to community and sustainability, Kindly Pest also engages in educational programs to raise awareness about pest prevention and environmentally friendly practices. The company is dedicated to helping customers understand the importance of early detection and preventive measures to keep their properties pest-free. Each service is tailored to meet the specific needs of the client, ensuring effective and lasting results.

To celebrate the launch of their new initiatives, Kindly Pest is launching special offers for pest control services booked before October 1st. Customers can visit www.kindlypest.com or call (801)252-5527.

For more information about Kindly Pest and its eco-friendly pest control solutions, please visit www.kindlypest.com or follow them on Instagram at @kindlypest.

About Kindly Pest

Tanner Halford, a seasoned entrepreneur, has built and co-founded Loyal Energy, a solar installation company in Utah, managing over $150 million in solar revenue sales. As with Loyal Energy and Kindly Services, the name "Kindly" reflects the core values that guide the company's mission.

