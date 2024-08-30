Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp (TSXV: JUMP) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), announced today its reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenues from Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS") were $4.4 million for the second quarter.

Gross profit from CTS operations was $911,000 for the quarter.

CTS Year over year second quarter revenues increased by 42%.

2024 Q2 Financial Results for LevelJump

Consolidated net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $179,316, year to date net loss of $(322,039).

Consolidated EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was $655,484, year to date EBITDA of $757,344.

Management Comments

"The second quarter was quite strong, and we are now tracking over $16 million annually in revenues", said Mitch Geisler CEO. "As our Yonge Sheppard location opens, we expect revenues to grow to over $20 million annually with gross margins of 20% or more."

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release contains financial terms (such as adjusted EBITDA) that are not considered in IFRS. Such financial measures, together with measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide useful information to investors and shareholders, as management uses them to evaluate the operating performance of the Company. The Company's determination of these non-IFRS measures may differ from other reporting issuers, and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Further, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or cash flows prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures are included because management uses this information to analyze operating performance and liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA & Annual Revenue Run Rate

Management believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure to determine the Company's ability to generate cash available for working capital, capital expenditures, debt repayments, interest expense and income taxes.

EBITDA refers to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS, before depreciation and amortization, net interest expense (income) and income tax expense (recovery). The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus stock-based compensation expense, restructuring, fair value adjustments, listing expense and transaction costs, impairment and finance income.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is as follows:

Three Months ended

June 30 Six Months ended

June 30 ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net and comprehensive income (loss) 179 (237) (322) (445) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 318 120 628 212 Net interest expense 271 61 507 117 Stock-based compensation - - - - Taxes - - - 9 Misc and foreign exchange (113 ) (114 ) (55 ) (116 ) EBITDA 655 (170 ) 757 (223 ) Add back: Broker commissions for financing - 67 - 67 One-time Professional Fees related to Acquisitions - 20 - 100 Adjusted EBITDA 655 (83 ) 757 (56 )

For further details on the results, please refer to Leveljump's Management, Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024, which are available on the Company's website (www.leveljumphealthcare.com) and under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

