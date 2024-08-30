Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
WKN: A0DN9X | ISIN: FO000A0DN9X4 | Ticker-Symbol: B3W
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:11 Uhr
0,283 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Atlantic Petroleum P/F: Atlantic Petroleum - Condensed Consolidated Interim Report - 2nd Quarter 2024

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2024-08-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its 2nd quarter results for 2024. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum's Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company's website.

Highlights for Q2 2024:

G&A cost was DKK 1.4MM
Operating profit was DKK 4.3MM
Net profit was DKK 2.5MM
Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -112.5MM
Bank debt was DKK 59.4MM

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.: 6/2024

Issued: 30-08-2024

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O.Box 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo


