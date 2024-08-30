Michelli Weighing & Measurement Acquires Perry Scale Company

Expanding Service Footprint and Strengthening Industry Presence

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / Michelli Weighing & Measurement, a leading provider of industrial and precision measurement equipment and services, announced today its acquisition of the assets of Perry Scale Company, a respected name in the industry since 1936. This strategic acquisition continues Michelli's growth strategy, by increasing its local presence and ability to serve metro Houston and beyond, strengthening its position as a leader in the weighing and measurement industry nationwide.

Light blue background with two interlocking white puzzle pieces in the foreground, symbolizing the connection between two companies. At the top, the text "WELCOME PERRY SCALE COMPANY" is displayed, with the Perry Scale Company logo prominently shown.

Perry Scale Company, founded in 1936 in Houston, Texas, has been a trusted full-service scale distributor for three generations. Built on a foundation of quality, trust, and reliability, Perry Scale has consistently sought to establish and maintain long-term relationships with each customer. Michelli Weighing & Measurement is committed to upholding Perry Scale Company's mission of "Earning your Trust" and will continue to work diligently to sustain both companies' reputations as leaders in quality and service within the scale industry.

"At Michelli Weighing & Measurement, we're excited to welcome Perry Scale Company to our team," said Bobby Feigler, CEO. "Perry's dedication to customer service, industry expertise, and strong family values perfectly match our own, and we look forward to carrying forward the legacy established by the Perry family more than 80 years ago."

"I've got some great news for our many customer friends. We are now part of Michelli. Michelli is the only scale company in Houston that I trust to carry on the level of service & quality Perry Scale has provided for generations. Each of you will be in great hands with Michelli Weighing & Measurement," stated Ronnie Perry.

Since 1947, Michelli Weighing & Measurement has been a trusted name in the weighing and measurement industry, providing a wide range of services including preventative maintenance, calibration, equipment repair, and custom weighing system development. With this acquisition, Michelli gains additional expertise and a broader reach, enhancing its ability to provide customers with top-quality products and services.

The combined expertise of Michelli Weighing & Measurement and Perry Scale Company creates a strong foundation for future growth, with a shared commitment to service excellence and customer satisfaction. Both companies look forward to a seamless integration process and a bright future ahead.

About Michelli Weighing & Measurement: Michelli Weighing & Measurement provides equipment sales, service, calibration & rental in 35 service areas, located in 11 states throughout the Southern & Western United States. The Michelli team has been your trusted expert for scales & precision measurement equipment since 1947.

Michelli carries top-quality measurement products ranging from precision measurement instruments to industrial scales. We also provide both Standard NIST Traceable calibration & ISO 17025-accredited calibration, both on-site & in our calibration labs.

