Waken AI: WakenAI Invites Mental Health Experts to Join the Safety Trial of BTwin Friends: The World's Most Advanced Emotional Wellness AI

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / WakenAI, an industry leader in AI-driven emotional wellness solutions, today announced the open trial of BTwin Friends, a cutting-edge platform designed to offer personalized emotional support through AI-driven simulations. Launched last July after a year of rigorous closed trials, BTwin Friends has already achieved significant milestones, including supporting 1,000 patients, analyzing over 20,000 messages, and reaching 4,000 app installations.

Mental Health/Wellness Experts Invited to BTwin Friends Open Trial

About BTwin Friends

BTwin Friends is the first platform to leverage advanced Mind Simulation Technology to create AI "personality twins" that can replicate not only the way individuals speak but also how they reason emotionally and cognitively. This innovation offers unparalleled support in helping users navigate daily emotional struggles, such as breakups, grief, and social anxiety, making it a powerful companion in the journey towards mental wellness.

Effective: BTwin Friends has developed the most advanced AI model focused exclusively on emotional wellness. Clinical trials have demonstrated that 75% of users experience significant emotional healing within the first day to two months of interaction.

Pioneering : The platform is co-founded by Hassan Uriostegui, a tech visionary with experience working on social media platforms like Viddy and Community, which served over 50 million users. Partnering with licensed wellness coach and health expert Fernanda Beltran, they have created a non-addictive, ergonomic, and user-friendly technology designed to counteract the negative impact of social media.

Scientific: Utilizing extensive WhatsApp chat histories or text transcripts, BTwin Friends can better train its 200+ psychometric parameters, resulting in highly accurate and emotionally resonant AI companions. This technology offers mental health professionals and their patients unique tool for self-introspection and continue support.

BTwin Friends is not intended to replace traditional therapy but to complement it. It provides continuous, personalized support, particularly effective during life transitions and everyday challenges like ghosting, breakups, and infatuation.

Calling All Mental Health & Wellness Experts

WakenAI invites mental health professionals to participate in the open trial of BTwin Friends from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1, 2024. Participants are encouraged to load clinical patient histories and engage in role-play scenarios with the AI clones. To encourage participation, the first 100 accepted submissions with documented issues will receive a $50 cash reward. Additionally, participants will enjoy full free access to the platform during this trial.

Detailed guidelines, research papers and tutorials are available to ensure reproducibility and to help participants maximize the benefits of the platform during the trial. For more information and to join the open trial, please visit Waken AI Open Trial or contact us directly at hello@btwin.ai.

