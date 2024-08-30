Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - Planx Inc., founded by civil engineer Eziz Annaberdiyev, has officially entered the U.S. energy market, marking a new chapter in its global operations. With extensive experience in international energy projects, Annaberdiyev is now bringing his expertise to the U.S. to address critical infrastructure challenges in the energy sector.

Eziz Annaberdiyev, founder of Planx Inc.

Planx Inc. has recently established its first U.S. office in Chicago, Illinois, strategically positioning itself to provide specialized engineering consulting services to the energy industry. The new office will serve as the hub for Planx Inc.'s operations, allowing the company to better serve potential clients and partners in the region.

To further its commitment to the U.S. market, Planx Inc. has initiated preliminary discussions with several leading U.S. energy companies. These discussions are focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration on projects that aim to modernize and enhance the sustainability of energy infrastructure across the country. By leveraging its expertise in geological and civil engineering, Planx Inc. aims to provide innovative solutions that improve the efficiency and reliability of energy systems.

In preparation for these potential partnerships, Planx Inc. has conducted market research and feasibility studies to identify key areas where its engineering solutions can have the most significant impact. The company is particularly focused on projects related to renewable energy, grid modernization, and infrastructure resilience-areas that are increasingly critical as the U.S. energy sector shifts towards more sustainable practices.

"Opening our office in Chicago is a strategic move that positions Planx Inc. to better understand and respond to the needs of the U.S. energy market," said Eziz Annaberdiyev, Founder and CEO of Planx Inc. "While we are in the early stages of entering the market, we are actively laying the groundwork for future collaborations. Our goal is to bring innovative solutions to the table and contribute to the sustainable and resilient growth of America's energy infrastructure."

As part of its efforts to build a strong presence in the U.S., Planx Inc. is also planning to host a series of informational seminars and workshops for local energy companies. These events will focus on sharing insights from the company's international experience and discussing best practices in engineering and project management for energy infrastructure projects.

Planx Inc. is committed to making a positive impact on the U.S. energy sector, using its global expertise to support the transition towards more sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

