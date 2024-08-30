Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - Digital Silk, a leading digital agency specializing in marketing, website design, and development, is excited to share the amazing results the newly redesigned website for Smallwood's is generating.

Smallwood's dynamic website designed by Digital Silk

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10732/221603_7aa449d0249339cc_001full.jpg

Smallwood's Yachtwear, a leading provider of uniforms for private yacht crews, has successfully launched a newly redesigned website, following a seamless migration from Magento 1 to Magento 2. This project was part of a strategic initiative to align the website's design with the luxury and modern aesthetic of Smallwood's Yachtwear's recently renovated showroom, catering to their B2B clientele in the yachting industry.

The redesigned website now provides an enhanced user experience, offering a seamless blend of modern design and intuitive navigation. The project aimed to address the challenges of outdated technology and design, ensuring that Smallwood's Yachtwear continues to set the standard in the uniform yachting market.

Key improvements include:

Magento 2 Migration: The migration from Magento 1 to Magento 2 ensures better performance, security, and scalability. This upgrade was crucial for maintaining functionality while offering a more streamlined and efficient online experience for B2B clients.

Showroom-Inspired Design: The website redesign mirrors the high-end look and feel of Smallwood's Yachtwear's renovated showroom. Clean layouts and high-quality visuals now showcase their premium products and services, reflecting the luxury standards their clientele expects.

Enhanced Service Highlights: The new design emphasizes Smallwood's Yachtwear's extensive range of services, including customization, fitting consultations, and after-sales support, making it easier for clients to access the information they need.

Ana Margarida Meira, Partner and Vice President of Client Relations at Digital Silk, commented, "We focused on delivering a website that not only captures the luxurious atmosphere of Smallwood's Yachtwear's showroom but also enhances the overall user experience. The results speak for themselves with significant increases in user engagement and satisfaction."

Since the redesign, Smallwood's Yachtwear has experienced remarkable growth:

Users: 6K total users, marking a 17.4% increase compared to July 2023.

6K total users, marking a 17.4% increase compared to July 2023. New Users: 5.8K new users, a 14.8% increase.

5.8K new users, a 14.8% increase. Engagement Rate: 41.41%, a 15.2% increase.

41.41%, a 15.2% increase. Engaged Sessions: 2,920 engaged sessions, a 35.12% increase.

*Results are a comparison July 2023 - July 2024.

Brands looking to elevate their online presence can request a quote for their projects, including:

Digital Branding

Custom Website Design

eCommerce Website Design

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service web design agency dedicated to enhancing brands' online presence. Their expert team delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding, web design and development, and digital marketing services.

Discover Digital Silk's services and view their work at https://www.digitalsilk.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221603

SOURCE: Digital Silk