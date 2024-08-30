Heady LLC: Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Heady to 2024 Best Small Workplaces List

Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected digital product consultancy Heady for the 2024 Fortune Best Small Workplaces List . This is Heady's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 97. Earning a spot means that Heady is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the Best Small Workplaces in the U.S.," said Heady CEO Rahul Khosla. "Building top-tier digital products starts with empowering our team to do their best work, and that means creating an environment where they feel valued, encouraged, and supported."

The Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive. To determine the list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 31,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Some of the strongest work cultures we measure every year come from companies with relatively small headcounts," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Companies that make this highly competitive list offer the care and support found at companies 10 times their size."

In 2023, Heady was named a Great Place To Workfor the second year in a row, underscoring its commitment to fostering a culture where employees feel empowered and encouraged to do their most meaningful work.

About Heady

Heady is a digital product consultancy based in Brooklyn and Mumbai that provides full-service strategy, design, full-stack development, and growth marketing services for brands like LG, Consumer Cellular, WeWork, and Hibbett Sports. Heady helps clients achieve their most crucial business goals with beautiful and engaging mobile and web experiences. Founded in 2015, Heady is a certified Great Place To Work and won a 2024 Webby Award for its work on the Crate & Barrel mobile app. For more information, visit www.heady.io or connect with Heady on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Small Workplaces Listby surveying companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 31,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work



As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience ofevery employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce, and society - through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com .

