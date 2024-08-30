EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Brödernas Group AB - Financial Report Q2 2024
Brödernas Group AB hereby publishes the report for the second quarter (Q2) for the period 1 April - 30 June 2024. The report is available as an attached document and on the company's website (investors.brodernas.nu).
For further information, please contact:
Richard Forsshéll, CEO
+46 70 454 31 33
richard.forsshell@brodernas.nu
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
30.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brödernas Group AB
|Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|NO0013250597
|EQS News ID:
|1978943
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1978943 30.08.2024 CET/CEST