Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
30.08.24
08:02 Uhr
31,150 Euro
+0,250
+0,81 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2024 17:46 Uhr
Sword Group: Availability of the 2024 Interim Financial Report


According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2024 Interim Financial Report has been made available to the public.

It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier

AGENDA

To find out more about the progress made towards our objectives and the new 2024 projects, come along to the financial meeting on 11 September, which will be held exceptionally in Lyon

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Availability of the H1 2024 Financial Report_V02082024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6119a20d-41e6-4d8f-94b0-a7670ac7cb93)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
