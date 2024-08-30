Sword Group: H1 2024 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF

from 01/01/2024 au 30/06/2024
Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 30/06/2024, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:
9,836 shares
€338,476
- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,412
- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,343
- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 54,354 shares for an amount of €1,987,873
- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 53,477 shares for an amount of €1,967,309
As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2023, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
8,959 shares
€359,040
The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.
Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Attachment
- SwordGroup_H1 2024 Report of the Liquidity Agreement_V02082024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/65325a28-0e05-49a1-9c72-e8dea08b56cb)