Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:02 Uhr
31,150 Euro
+0,250
+0,81 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2024 17:46 Uhr
Sword Group: H1 2024 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF

from 01/01/2024 au 30/06/2024

Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 30/06/2024, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

9,836 shares
€338,476

- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,412
- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,343
- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 54,354 shares for an amount of €1,987,873
- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 53,477 shares for an amount of €1,967,309

As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2023, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

8,959 shares
€359,040

The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
