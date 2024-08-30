Uniper says it has launched its Hydrogen Pilot Cavern (HPC) Krummhörn plant in Germany with nearly 500,000 cubic meters of green hydrogen storage, while Air Liquide has inaugurated a 20 MW electrolysis plant in Oberhausen, Germany. Hygreen and Andalusian-based Coxabengoa have signed a strategic agreement to collaborate on hydrogen technology advancement, market expansion for electrolyzer solutions in Europe, and production capacity expansion. "This agreement enables Hygreen Energy to rapidly increase its industrial prowess within the European market as it repositions for global growth, while broadening ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...