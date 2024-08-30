GCL Technology says revenue hit CNY 8. 86 billion ($1. 3 billion) in the first half of 2024, with a gross loss of CNY 553 million, while Xinte Energy says it recorded CNY 11. 74 billion of revenue and a net loss of CNY 887. 02 million for the first six months of the year. GCL Technology Holdings said it generated CNY 8. 863 billion in revenue in the first half of 2024, with a gross loss of CNY 553 million. Its nominal capacity for granular silicon reached 420,000 tons per year, fully utilized. Granular silicon output surged 65. 6% year on year to 136,359 tons - more than 96% n-type silicon. The ...

