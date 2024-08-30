METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING): METAVISIO - THOMSON COMPUTING: A 2024 SUMMER OF DEVELOPMENT

METAVISIO (Thomson Computing) (FR00140066X4; mnemonic code: ALTHO), a French company specializing in the design, production and marketing of portable computers, continues to expand its international footprint with several key developments this summer. Thanks to strategic partnerships, the company is strengthening its presence in Europe, with successful launches in Italy, the UK and France in the B-to-B market.

First delivery to Carrefour in Italy

This summer, METAVISIO - Thomson Computing marked a milestone by delivering its first Thomson computers to Italy, in partnership with retailer Carrefour. The NEO 15 and 17 models, available in Celeron and Performance Core versions, are now on sale in Carrefour stores throughout the country. These devices, perfectly adapted to the needs of students and professionals, are ready to equip Italian homes for the start of the new school year. METAVISIO - Thomson Computing is very pleased with the first sales, which testify to the strong interest in the Thomson brand on the Italian market.

Back-to-School TV campaign in the UK

In the UK, METAVISIO - Thomson Computing has reached a new milestone with the delivery of Thomson NEO Core computers to Harvey Norman stores, in collaboration with its local distributor JDM. This back-to-school season, UK consumers will discover Thomson devices through a TV advertising campaign orchestrated by retailer Harvey Norman. This initiative strengthens METAVISIO's position in the UK market. Stephan Français declares that he is very satisfied with the initial sales, which have exceeded his expectations.

First delivery of AI-enabled devices

In parallel with these consumer successes, METAVISIO - Thomson Computing is preparing the first shipment of its AI-enabled computers for the B-to-B market. Starting in September, distributor Timocom will offer Pulse and Zettabook laptops in France.

Officially presented at the IFA in Berlin from September 6 to 9, 2024, and in particular to more than 60 international journalists during the press event organized on September 6, the Thomson Pulse and Thomson Zettabook ranges innovate by integrating a NPU (Neural processing unit), a processor dedicated to artificial intelligence tasks, such as image processing or voice recognition. It accelerates these operations by executing them more efficiently than the CPU (Central Processing Unit) or GPU (Graphic Processing Unit), optimizing computer performance for all the specific applications of artificial intelligence in business (Microsoft Co-Pilot, Chat GPT, Adobe ...).

This collaboration illustrates our ability to innovate and adapt to the new specific demands of the B-to-B market, a strategic segment for METAVISIO.

"Summer 2024 has been a particularly dynamic period for METAVISIO - Thomson Computing. Our successes in Italy, the UK, and in the B-to-B sector, show that our development strategy come to fruition. These successes encourage us to continue this path and to strengthen our international presence. We are delighted with our results." says Stephan Français, President of METAVISIO - Thomson Computing.

About METAVISIO - THOMSON COMPUTING

METAVISIO-THOMSON Computing is a French company specializing in the research, design and marketing of notebook computers under the THOMSON Computing brand. Created in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers a range of products featuring "the latest technologies at the best price".

METAVISIO is eligible for the PEA-PME and has been awarded the Entreprise innovante (FCPI) label. For further information: www.metavisio.eu

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nG5uZptnl26Ymp5wlsZmbGWZa25qxpSVl2eck5Rxlp+damtlnWppl5zKZnFomWdp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87423-pr_300824_metavisioxinternational_dev.pdf