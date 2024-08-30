Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: A2P6KS | ISIN: NO0010884794 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YYA
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:06 Uhr
2,220 Euro
-0,220
-9,02 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2024 18:06 Uhr
50 Leser
Kaldvik AS: CEO transition

Reykjavik, 30 August 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Kaldvik AS (the "Company", ticker: KLDVK) on 18 February 2024 regarding the appointment of Roy Tore Rikardsen as the Company's new CEO. The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Rikardsen will assume his role as CEO effective from 1 September 2024.

"We are very grateful to Guðmundur for his invaluable contributions to the Company's development since its inception. We would not be where we are today if it was not for Guðmundur", says Asle Rønning, chairperson of the Company. As of 1 September 2024, Guðmundur Gíslason will transition into the role of Sales Director in the Company. In his new position, he will focus on developing the Company's sales strategy and contribute to its continued growth and success.

The board of directors look forward to working closely with Mr. Rikardsen to continue strengthening the Company's market position.

For further information, please contact:

Contacts: Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

About Kaldvik AS
Kaldvik AS is one of the leading salmon farmers in Iceland and one of few salmon farmers in the world with the highly sought after AquaGAP certification which ensures environmentally-friendly production. Kaldvik AS has a well-developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from hatchery to sales, enabling the group to provide its customer with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is headquartered in Iceland.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


