ThinkCyte Inc.: ThinkCyte Secures $32 million in Series C Funding to Drive Global Expansion of VisionSort

TOKYO and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCyte today announced the successful completion of its Series C funding round. Including the equity financing secured last November , the company raised an additional $15 million in the extension round, bringing the total to $32 million. The extension round was led by Japan Green Investment Corp. for Carbon Neutrality (JICN), KIRIN-GB Fund I L.P., and SMBC Venture Capital No. 7 Investment Limited Partnership. The company also secured a loan from Japan Finance Corporation.

This latest round brings ThinkCyte's total funding to $91 million, reinforcing the company's commitment to expanding the global reach of its flagship product, VisionSort. Since its launch in June 2023, VisionSort has been adopted by major biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic institutions worldwide.

The new funding will drive production and manufacturing scale-up as well as help accelerate global commercial expansion. With this stable footing, ThinkCyte is poised to broaden the impact of its technologies, driving advancements in the life sciences and maintaining its leadership in innovative single-cell analysis and sorting solutions.

About ThinkCyte

ThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Redwood City, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative scientific instruments based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The company's flagship product, VisionSort, is the world's first AI-based, dual-mode fluorescence and morphometric cell sorting platform and it partners with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to further drive groundbreaking research. For more information, please visit www.thinkcyte.com.

To learn more about research partnerships or other partnering opportunities with ThinkCyte, email contact@thinkcyte.com.

