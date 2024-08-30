Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.08.2024 19:48 Uhr
145 Leser
Solotech Inc.: Solotech Powers Adele's GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Largest Temporary Outdoor LED Screen

Innovative Partnership Delivers Record-Breaking Visuals for Adele's Groundbreaking Munich Residency

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adele's highly anticipated residency in Munich, Germany, has not only pushed the boundaries of live entertainment but has also officially broken records. Solotech is proud to have been the official video supplier for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® achievement of the Largest Continuous Outdoor LED Screen (temporary), a groundbreaking feat in live event production.

Solotech's team powered Adele's Guinness World Record for the Largest Temporary Outdoor LED Screen at her groundbreaking Munich residency.

The screen is the largest of its kind ever deployed for a temporary live event. This monumental installation provides an unparalleled visual experience for the audience and artist, enhancing the performance's overall impact.

"It is an immense honour to present the iconic Adele with this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. While Adele is no stranger to holding multiple records for her music, this achievement stands apart, celebrating her remarkable vision for the 'Adele in Munich' residency. It reflects the extraordinary experience she meticulously crafted for her fans.

I was intrigued to see how such an expansive and seamless screen would be utilised during the concert. The bespoke visual effects, tailored to each song, truly elevated the performance adding an undeniable 'wow' factor. It was a perfect complement to the unparalleled artistry of Adele. She is OFFICIALLY AMAZING." - Joanne Brent, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records.

Mickey Curbishley, President of Solotech's Live Productions Division, USA, UK, remarked on the team's success: "I am immensely proud of our global Solotech video team for this extraordinary achievement. Growing up, the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® book was such a big part of my childhood-I'd get the book every year, and it was always amazing to see what could be accomplished. To now see our team being part of this world record is staggering and something to truly celebrate. It's a privilege to see the accomplishment of the whole of our global operations team be recognized."

The collaboration between Adele, her production team and Solotech highlights the importance of technological advancements in the entertainment industry. As artists like Adele continue to push creative boundaries, companies like Solotech and the other premium providers involved in this project play a crucial role in bringing these visions to life.

"This Munich residency is unlike anything that has ever been done before. There was no template, no comparison-only possibilities. What makes this show groundbreaking isn't just the scale of the record-breaking LED screen, but the innovative thinking that made it possible. This production redefines how live entertainment can be experienced. Working alongside Adele's visionary team and all the other top-tier suppliers, we were able to push beyond the limits of what anyone thought was possible. It's this spirit of collaboration and innovation that made the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® for the Largest Outdoor LED Screen achievable. I want to extend my congratulations to everyone involved and the entire crew who made this achievement a reality." - Ian "Woody" Woodall, Solotech's Director of Global Touring and Special Projects.

media@solotech.com

Solotech Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493553/Solotech_Inc__Solotech_Powers_Adele_s_GUINNESS_WORLD_RECORDS__La.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493551/Solotech_Inc__Solotech_Powers_Adele_s_GUINNESS_WORLD_RECORDS__La.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solotech-powers-adeles-guinness-world-records-largest-temporary-outdoor-led-screen-302235209.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
