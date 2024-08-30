Ant International forms partnership with Dock to make credit services more inclusive by leveraging AI-driven technologies

Ant International, a digital payment and financial technology leader, today announced its strategic initiative to provide AI-driven credit technology solutions designed to empower local partners and advance financial inclusions in Brazil.

As a major milestone, Ant International has formed a strategic partnership with Dock, a leader in payments and banking technology in Latin America. This collaboration aims to enhance the credit management capability and infrastructure efficiency for Dock's clients, which include financial institutions, retailers, fintech start-ups, etc. The shared vision is to make credit services more inclusive for market segments that are currently insufficiently served, such as micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

In the initial phase of the collaboration, Ant International's AI-driven credit tech solutions, including an automated and intelligent risk management engine, will be explored for integration into Dock One platform. This initiative aims to strengthen Dock's offerings in credit operations and infrastructure. By adopting these advanced solutions, clients are expected to optimize their credit decision processes, increase underwriting efficiency and reduce costs. In addition, the partnership will allow the refinement of risk models and credit policies, leading to more precise assessments in their credit operations. Consequently, clients will be better positioned to serve a wider audience. This will open up new opportunities for growth and contribute to broader economic development in the region.

In recent years, Brazil has made significant progress in financial inclusion. However, there're still opportunities to further support MSMEs and financially constrained groups. In response, Brazil is actively encouraging the digital transformation and innovation of financial services to boost financial accessibility.

Since 2022, Dock has been amplifying the conversation in the market about the need for a new credit paradigm, which considers the particularities of Brazil. By combining Ant International's advanced credit tech solutions with Dock's operational expertise and strong market presence, this partnership will elevate the services Dock delivers to local institutions, helping them strengthen credit operations and optimize infrastructure.

"Ant International is the partner we were looking for to materialize our financial inclusion goals. As we do on all our fronts of action, we seek partners who provide the most advanced technologies on the market and allow us to deliver this to our clients, integrating this technology on our platform Dock One. We will use technology to challenge the status quo in this sense and make credit more accessible," explains Antonio Soares, CEO of Dock. "Our intention is, together with Ant International, to put solutions on the market that will significantly expand access to credit and take us to the next step of financial inclusion."

"Brazil is leading the way in financial innovation and inclusion, and Ant International is excited to team with Dock in this dynamic market," said Quan Yu, General Manager of Global Credit Tech, Ant International. "The partnership underscores our commitment to broadening financial accessibility and availability by providing local institutions with AI-driven technologies to better support underserved businesses and communities. We believe in the power of collaboration in promoting financial inclusion and are exploring more partnerships with industry leaders in the region."

About Ant International

Headquartered in Singapore, Ant International powers the future of global commerce with digital innovation for everyone and every business to thrive. In close collaboration with partners, we support merchants of all sizes worldwide to realise their growth aspirations through a comprehensive range of tech-driven digital payment and financial services solutions.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.antglobal.com/

About Dock

Dock provides technology for payments and banking in Latin America. A pioneer and forerunner, it is the engine behind the acceleration of digital financial services in the region. For more than 20 years, it has fulfilled its mission of democratizing access to financial services, promoting the inclusion of millions of unbanked and underbanked people.

With decades of experience, Dock launched Dock One, the only end-to-end platform in Latin America that brings together card issuance, digital banking, credit, risk and acquiring solutions, accelerating the ability of companies to offer innovative services to their customers. Dock manages the technology, operations, and regulatory complexity so customers can focus on growing their business. The company operates 70 million active accounts and more than eight billion annual transactions.

