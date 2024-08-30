Guardian Roofing Named as Top 100 Roofing Companies in the US by Roofing Contractor

Family-owned Company Honored to be Top-rated Residential Roofing Company in the Pacific Northwest

Auburn-based and family-owned Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation has been included on Roofing Contractor's annual Top 100 list that ranks the nation's top commercial and residential roofing contractors. Because of the overwhelming participation in submissions for 2024, the list was expanded to include 150 contractors in the highly competitive designation among leading roofing firms nationwide that showcase best practices that can serve as industry benchmarks.

"We know that the market for roofing contractors is both healthy and thriving," says Lori Swanson, founder and CEO of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "We are proud to represent the Pacific NorthWest on the list that included a mix of familiar names, first-time entrants, and long-standing industry leaders. We are constantly striving to provide quality and value in the communities we serve and being recognized for that is a testament to the commitment of our team members and loyalty of the valued clients who trust us with their single largest investment, their homes."

"At Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, our mission is to help homeowners address all their roofing, gutter, and attic insulation needs, whether it's fixing a small leak, removing moss, or replacing an entire roof. We stand behind every repair and installation with a commitment to complete satisfaction, which is why Guardian is recognized as one of the most trusted roofing contractors in the industry." concluded Swanson.

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

