Focus Graphite, Inc.: Dean Hanisch to Join Focus Graphite as Special Advisor, Corporate Development

The Company will host an update for shareholders on September 19

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FRANKFURT:FKC0) ("Focus Graphite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Dean Hanisch will join the Company as a Special Advisor and Business Development Consultant, effective September 3, 2024. Mr. Hanisch will work on advancing Focus Graphite's assets through strategic business development initiatives and fostering collaborations with industry and government partners.

Dean Hanisch is an entrepreneur with a successful 30-year record of assisting private and public companies in a broad range of industries, and at all stages of growth from seed and commercialization to operation and monetization. Mr. Hanisch has assisted a number of junior mining companies to enhance their market presence, and was instrumental in the growth and eventual sale of U.S.-based Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. Previously, Mr. Hanisch held a variety of senior executive positions in the IT industry, again assisting companies to grow, prosper and maximize shareholder return through acquisitions by public companies - for example, Titan Consulting Group acquired by Calian CTY.

"As the buzz around critical minerals grows ever louder, we are delighted to welcome Dean to the team here at Focus," said Marc Roy, president and CEO of Focus Graphite. "Dean's expertise in developing partnerships will benefit the Company as we continue to advance our Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca natural large-flake graphite projects."

Shareholder update session

Shareholders and other stakeholders will have the opportunity to hear a corporate update and ask questions during a webinar on September 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Attendees will need to register for the webinar in advance at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0lfu6hqTgpG93H11JCRloro6YMrPsEBae3.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration company with an objective of producing flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. In a second stage, to meet Québec stakeholder interests in developing second transformation industries within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added specialty graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite and the Company's Lac Tétépisca and Lac Knife projects, please visit Focus's website at www.focusgraphite.com/ or contact:

Kimberly Darlington

Communications, Focus Graphite

kdarlington@focusgraphite.com

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO, Focus Graphite

jmazvihwa@focusgraphite.com

(613) 581-4040

Forward-Looking Statements

