Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear" or the "Company") (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) confirms that the September 2024 monthly dividend of $0.005 per common share is to be paid on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 13, 2024.

The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221437

SOURCE: Gear Energy Ltd.