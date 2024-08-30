Anzeige
Seismische Veränderungen im Bergbau: Wie West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. mit neuer Technologie Gold findet
WKN: A2JGTZ | ISIN: CA46989B1031 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JADE LEADER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JADE LEADER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.08.2024 22:14 Uhr
Early Warning Report - Shares of Jade Leader Corp.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / On August 22, 2024, Normand Goupil ("Mr. Goupil"), purchased pursuant to a private placement, a total of 1,500,000 Units or 2.2% of the issued and outstanding shares of Jade Leader for cash consideration of $75,000 or $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and a half common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitles him to purchase one half of an additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share until August 22, 2027.

Following the share purchase Mr. Goupil will beneficially own, control or have direction over, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 7,544,000 Common Shares (not 7,000,000 common shares as previously reported) representing 11.1% (not 10.4%) of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as well as hold 1,500,000 Warrants (representing 13.1 (not 12.3%) on a partly diluted basis, assuming the exercise of all Warrants held by Mr. Goupil). The Common Shares are being acquired for investment purposes and in the future, he may further decrease or increase his beneficial ownership of the securities of Jade Leader.

A copy of the early warning report will be available on Jade Leader's Sedar profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Normand Goupil



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
