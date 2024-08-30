Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - Rumbu Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: RMB) ("Rumbu" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors approved and authorized the grant and issuance of a total of 600,000 stock options (each an "Option" and collectively, the "Options") effective as of today's date. 370,000 Options were issued to the members of the Board of Directors of the Company, which include 250,000 Options for the Chief Executive Officer and a Vice President, 140,000 Options were issued to three (3) Officers and Managers of the Company, 30,000 Options were issued to Senior Managers of subsidiary companies and 60,000 Options were issued to three consultants and advisors of the Company. Each Option entitles the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share of the Company (each a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares") at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share. All of the Options vest on the date of grant and have a term of ten (10) years from that date. The grant of the Options is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that it has released the Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR.

About Rumbu

Rumbu is a publicly traded Funeral Service, Memorial and Death Care Company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol RMB. The Company operates in the funeral home business in Western Canada and provides funeral and cremation related services to the public in its market area. Rumbu will provide a vehicle to expand its funeral home business in Western Canada through the acquisition of additional funeral homes and partnering with owners of funeral homes.

