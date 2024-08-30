New to the Street TV Announces Episode 594, Five Riveting Business Guest Interviews, Airs on Bloomberg TV as Sponsored Programming, Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET

FMW Media's New to The Street announces the broadcasting of its national TV business show, Episode 594, airing on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming, Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET featuring IMG Academy with Merrill Private Wealth, ZAPP Electric Vehicle, The Sustainable Green Team with Jimmy Houston and SEKUR.

New to The Street's TV Episode 594 will air the following four (4) riveting business interviews:

1) IMG Academy with CEO Brent Rich and Greg Mc Gauley Head of Merrill Private Wealth discussing their partnership to offer financial education for the students and athletes throughout their lives.

2) Two-Wheel Electric Vehicle (EV) - Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited's Mark Kobal, Head of Investor Relations.

3). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'sTony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

4).. "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security - The Weekly Hack" segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (Sekur®).

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'sTony Raynor, CEO, and Founder, is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally sustainable solutions. Tony informs viewers about the Company's partnership with Jimmy Houston, founder of Jimmy Houston Outdoors, a TV Host, and a Social Media influencer, who has an extensive media and online network and is known for product and service endorsements. With millions of followers and a highly rated show on ESPN, Jimmy always promotes a sustainable agenda to protect fish and wildlife. SGTM and Jimmy will work together to promote SGTM's sustainable product lines and offer a platform for SGTM to launch new goods and services. SGTM creates, produces, and sells sustainable, chemical-free products by converting waste into high-value, nutrient-rich products. New products forthcoming will focus on the health and well-being of livestock and wildlife. Jimmy offers SGTM a platform to endorse current and future products. Tony informs viewers that the Company is producing a media program that will air on Bloomberg TV as a "Bloomberg Original" series. The show will focus on global problems, educating many on how sustainable solutions can restore and replenish the Earth. Influential leaders and businesspeople will be on the show, highlighting current global environmental concerns and the solutions available to make people, plants, and animals healthier; a healthy planet makes for healthy inhabitants. SGTM is soon rolling out new product lines, becoming available at "Big Box" retailers. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security - The Weekly Hack" segment. Alain Ghiai, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (Sekur®), talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about a cybersecurity breach at the State of Florida Health Department. Hackers stole thousands of personal health records, COVID results, lab tests, and other sensitive health data. Unfortunately, the data is probably for sale on the "Dark Web," which can further compromise those individuals. Alain references that China most likely has health records of most US citizens from hack attacks on local, state, federal, and private health departments. Hackers can most likely get into these systems if an entity has old legacy systems lacking updates with more advanced modern cybersecurity features. One way to protect yourself from a possible hack is to have a secure private email system like SekurMail. The solution offers features such as SekurSend/SekurReply, giving end-users many communication options, time-out features, set read limits, and more. Recipients receive an invite from the Sekur subscribers, which opens an encrypted path protected from potential hackers. The whole email chain is on a closed-loop system operated by the Company's secure and privately owned servers in Switzerland. Combining SekurMail with the Company's SekurVPN service has end-users appearing in Switzerland, masking a subscriber's internet footprint. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an excellent strategy to help prevent hacking. IP addresses are private under Swiss privacy laws, and Switzerland has one of the world's most strict privacy laws. Alain reminds viewers that Sekur never sells data, mines data, asks for phone numbers, uses 3rd party providers, or tracks internet traffic. Sekur is offering PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, which gives a 15% discount on all Sekur subscription services and bundles that are good for five years. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security- Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. - https://sekurprivatedata.com/, http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn. Privacy has arrived!

About Us

IMG Academy is a world-renowned sports training and education institution, dedicated to developing the next generation of elite athletes. Located in Bradenton, Florida, our 600-acre campus combines top-tier athletic training facilities with an accredited academic school, providing student-athletes with the resources they need to excel in both their sports and academics. From youth programs to professional athlete training, IMG Academy offers a full spectrum of coaching, mentorship, and performance services, led by industry experts and former professional athletes. Our mission is to unlock potential, instill discipline, and empower athletes to reach their personal and professional goals on and off the field.

About Us

Merrill Private Wealth Management, part of Bank of America, delivers tailored wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Key offerings include personalized investment strategies, estate planning, and tax optimization. Clients benefit from dedicated advisors, comprehensive family office services, and seamless access to Bank of America's global resources, including specialized lending and banking services.

Merrill's digital tools provide real-time account monitoring and advanced financial planning, while their market insights and exclusive events offer valuable networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities. Ideal for those seeking a comprehensive, intergenerational approach to wealth preservation and growth.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited:

Zapp EV and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle performance levels in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a high-performance electric two-wheeler suite that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their homes by authorized "Zappers," who will provide at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Zapp is a registered Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited trademark in the United Kingdom and other countries. For more information, visit www.zappev.com.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.:

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/, SGTM's YouTube Channel, Corporate Bloomberg TV commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0, corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.:

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

About Us New to The Street:

New to The Street is a leading television and digital platform dedicated to showcasing emerging growth companies and industry leaders. As a production of FMW Media, we've been at the forefront of sponsored programming for over 16 years, delivering biographical interviews and in-depth segments across major U.S. television networks, including Bloomberg and FOX Business. With our unique "Opportunities To Consider" platform and a YouTube channel boasting over 1.4 million subscribers, we offer unparalleled visibility for companies looking to share their stories with a global audience. Our mission is to connect viewers with innovative companies, providing insights into the next big opportunities in the market.- https://newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all companies' filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "likely," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting, the foregoing expectations. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT:

New to The Street

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

https://newtothestreet.com/

1-917-330-2564

Contact Information

Monica Brennan

Head of Operations

monica@newtothestreet.com

6316828499

