Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV: FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") announces the anticipated formal closing of the Goodsprings acquisition and a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering").

Acquisition of Goodsprings Exploration LLC

The Company intends to issue next week a non-convertible senior secured debt of a principal amount of $USD500,000 as consideration to acquire 100% of Goodsprings Exploration LLC, a private Wyoming company which has an exclusive option in 2 phases to earn up to a 90% interest over 8 years in the Copper Chief Project. The Senior Secured Debt shall carry an interest rate of 8%, such interest shall accrue and compound quarterly until September 5, 2027. This transaction, previously announced on June 3, 2024, was formally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on August 29, 2024.

Private Placement Offering

The placement will consist of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") with each Unit comprising one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), whereby each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance. The Warrants include an acceleration clause to the effect that if the daily volume weighted average closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at least $0.50 per Common Share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days (the "Triggering Event") the Company may, within 5 days of the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice thereof to the holders of the Warrants, by way of news release, and in such case the Warrants will expire on the first day that is 10 calendar days after the date on which such notice is given by the Company announcing the Triggering Event.

A finder's fee of up to 8% in cash and 8% in warrants exercisable into Common Shares at $0.10 for a period of 24 months may also be paid. This Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Company anticipates closing of the Offering next week.

Fairchild intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for project expenditures on its Fairchild Lake Property located approximately 250 km northwest of the City of Thunder Bay, in Northwestern Ontario, as well as general working capital purposes.

The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period Common expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its current portfolio consists of the Fairchild lake Property in Ontario and the Copper Chief Project in Nevada.

