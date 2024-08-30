Victory Resources Corporation: Victory Announces Closing of Yellow Chief Uranium Inc. Acquisition

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the Yellow Chief Uranium Inc. properties located in Utah and Saskatchewan. The Company issued 8,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 in accordance with the terms of the June 26, 2024 Option Agreement.

The common shares are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The Company advised that when originally signed, the agreement was an arms length transaction, but the Yellow Chief. CEO subsequently became the CEO of the Company. If the transaction were to be classifed as a related party transaction, the Company would note that as such participation was less than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company at the time, the Company would rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

