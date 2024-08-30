Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") announces it has granted 340,000 stock options ("Options") to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"), to independent directors as part of their annual equity incentive at an exercise price of $0.38. The Options are subject to vesting provisions. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Options, are subject to a hold period expiring December 31, 2024.

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya Silver operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru and Canada.

