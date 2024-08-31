bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: United Natural Food Canada to List bettermoo(d)'s Newly Launched Moodrink Barista

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A, WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)") is pleased to announce that its current distributor and a market leader, United Natural Foods Canada, ("UNFI Canada" or the "Distribution Partner"), the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor delivering healthier food options to people throughout the United States and Canada1, is listing the Company's newly launched Moodrink Barista Edition (Moodrink Barista orthe "Product").

With 50 distribution centers across North America, United Natural Foods, Inc. ("UNFI"), the parent company of UNFI Canada, serves approximately 30,000 retail partners, ranging from natural product superstores to independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers, and food service customers2. Through UNFI Canada, bettermoo(d) can tap into its expansive Canadian distribution network, which includes over 5,000 retailers and features some of Canada's most prominent grocery chains.

bettermoo(d) is looking to emulate the success of its flagship dairy alternative, Moodrink, which has already reached over 500 retail locations across Canada (see Company press release dated August 16, 2024). With the launch of Moodrink Barista, the Company plans to apply the same rapid expansion strategy, aiming to introduce this new SKU to a wide audience through UNFI Canada's extensive distribution network.

"Our rapid listing with UNFI Canada, we believe, reflects the strong demand for our Moodrink Barista and the market's eagerness for this innovative product. The aim is to get our Product on as many shelves as possible and broaden our presence and reach across Canada. We're excited about the journey ahead as we continue to introduce innovative dairy alternatives to consumers in Canada and further afield," said Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

Moodrink Barista is carefully crafted with premium ingredients to emulate the taste of dairy from the Alpine regions of Switzerland, France, and Austria. It offers a rich and creamy flavour that mirrors traditional dairy, without any gums or added sugars, delivering an authentic bettermoo(d) taste experience while supporting a plant-based and ethical lifestyle. Each serving offers five grams of plant protein and is enriched with heart-healthy high oleic sunflower oil and calcium. Ideal for coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, and even baking or cooking, Moodrink Barista not only enhances your coffee experience with exceptional frothing but also adds depth and richness to various recipes, making it a versatile choice for both beverages and culinary applications.

Under the Agreement, the Distribution Partner will be entitled to a commission on product distribution through its network.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

This news contains forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated market demand for the Product, as well as with respect to the anticipated size and growth of the dairy alternatives market and opportunities for growth therein, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in marketing the Product, as contemplated or at all. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

