Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), announces that Kwin Grauer has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer replacing Sébastien Plouffe as President and Chief Executive Officer. This change comes as the Company moves from the preclinical stage toward a clinical stage.

Mr. Grauer joined the Board of Directors of the Company in December, 2022. He is a CPA, CA, and has more than 20 years' experience operating, buying and selling small and medium-size businesses. Mr. Grauer is a seasoned professional in financing, financial modeling and corporate restructuring. He has over 10 years of active board work to go along with his business experience and Chartered Professional Accountant Designation. He has served as a Board Member of Langara College, where he was Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee for 5 years and Board Chair for 2 years.

Mr. Plouffe will continue to act as a director of the Company. The Company acknowledges Mr. Plouffe's hard work and dedication over the past few years and thanks him for his exceptional contribution to Defence's growth and development.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs inside target cells and favoring their processing and activities. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221734

SOURCE: Defence Therapeutics Inc.