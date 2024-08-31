The Hague, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2024) - Unnamed Project, founded by Giomero Brand in 2021, has earned significant nominations for top awards in both Europe and globally, highlighting the firm's innovative, results-focused approach. These prestigious nominations include the European Search Awards and the Global Search Awards, underscoring Unnamed Project's impact in the competitive marketing industry.

The European Search Awards recognize outstanding achievements in SEO, PPC, and content marketing across Europe, while the Global Search Awards celebrate excellence in search marketing on a global scale. Unnamed Project's nominations in these categories affirm its leadership in providing top-tier SEO services for SMEs.





About Unnamed Project

Founded in 2021 by Giomero Brand, Unnamed Project has rapidly grown into a leading player in the global marketing industry. Headquartered in The Hague, the firm specializes in SEO and comprehensive marketing services, catering to small and medium-sized enterprises. The Unnamed Project is driven by a commitment to measurable outcomes, innovative strategies, and a team-oriented culture that fosters respect and empowerment.





