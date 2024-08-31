Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Cancels Stock Options

Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) (the "Company") advises that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Company and certain non-insiders of the Company have mutually agreed to cancel certain outstanding stock options. The cancellation comprises an aggregate of a total of 625,000 options with expiry dates between July 13, 2025 and May 2, 2027 and a weighted average exercise price of $0.56 per share.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

