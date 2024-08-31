Anzeige
Samstag, 31.08.2024
Goldene Aussichten: Der kleine Minenbetreiber, auf den Milliardäre setzen, hat gerade den Jackpot geknackt
WKN: A3D37E | ISIN: CA86218J2048 | Ticker-Symbol: L84
Frankfurt
30.08.24
08:00 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,003
-8,93 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORM EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORM EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
31.08.2024 05:38 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Cancels Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2024 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) (the "Company") advises that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Company and certain non-insiders of the Company have mutually agreed to cancel certain outstanding stock options. The cancellation comprises an aggregate of a total of 625,000 options with expiry dates between July 13, 2025 and May 2, 2027 and a weighted average exercise price of $0.56 per share.

About Storm Exploration Inc.
Storm Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc
+1 (604) 506-2804
bcounts@stormex.ca

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
