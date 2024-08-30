NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE: DXYZ) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The fund reported a net asset value (NAV) of $5.15 per share of common stock, an increase from $5.07 per share at the end of the first quarter.

As of June 30, 2024, Destiny Tech100's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $56.4 million, including short-term investments. The fund maintains positions in a variety of privately-held technology companies.

Additional Information

For more information about the Tech100 fund, Destiny XYZ Inc., the Fund's parent company, has made extensive resources available on its website. Prospective investors and the general public are encouraged to visit www.destiny.xyz/tech100 (in the Literature section) to receive the Fund's most recent semi-annual report and other important information.

About Destiny Tech100

Destiny Tech100 ("DXYZ" and "Tech100"), is a publicly-listed registered closed-end fund that intends to invest in a portfolio of 100 of the top venture-backed private technology companies, providing everyday investors access to many of the world's most exciting private businesses.

Destiny Tech100 Inc. is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DXYZ." For a comprehensive list of holdings, visit the fund website at www.destiny.xyz/tech100.

Contacts

Robert Blecher

press@destiny.xyz