HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vibrantz Technologies today announced it has acquired Micro Abrasives Corporation, a Westfield, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of specialty alumina.

Micro Abrasives is a leading U.S. manufacturer of calcined alumina used in the automotive refinishing, optics polishing and industrial lapping markets. The company's products are key in the manufacture of liquid abrasives used in automotive polish formulations, precision powders and slurries used by the optics and photonics industries, and wafers ultimately used by the semiconductor industry. Micro Abrasives employs 50 people at its two facilities in Westfield, Massachusetts, and Alexandria, Louisiana.

"Micro Abrasives is a strong complementary fit with our Advanced Materials business and capabilities," said Vibrantz CEO D. Michael Wilson. "Their leadership in alumina-based lapping materials used in the production of wafers as key components for semiconductors opens an interesting new pathway for us at Vibrantz. At the same time, our strong reputation in surface technologies for the automotive and plastic lens polishing markets represents a significant opportunity for us to jointly develop additional product applications and drive growth in these markets."

"Welcoming Micro Abrasives to Vibrantz is an exciting and strategic opportunity for many reasons," said David Newton, president of Vibrantz's Advanced Materials business segment. "Doug Stutz and his team have built a company with a solid financial profile and respectable performance and - much like Vibrantz - have invested in long-standing customer relationships to engineer and innovate a respected product portfolio." Newton added that - during a transitionary period - Vibrantz will continue selling products under the Micro Abrasives name to ensure continuity for customers.

"Our Micro Abrasives team looks forward to joining Vibrantz," said Doug Stutz, president of Micro Abrasives. "Vibrantz has a strong track record of successfully integrating strategic acquisitions and we believe the company's innovative, safety- and excellence-focused culture is a great fit for our people and operations. We are confident that becoming part of Vibrantz will further accelerate our success."

Vibrantz is a leading global provider of specialty chemicals and materials solutions whose purpose is to bring color, performance and vibrancy to life. Our technologies improve the functionality, safety and/or aesthetics of products across an array of applications and make their way into myriad consumer products. With key competencies in particle engineering, glass and ceramic science and color technology, Vibrantz has leading positions in specialty mineral and chemical additives for batteries, electronic components, agriculture and construction; pigments for paints and coatings, thermoset plastics and thermoplastics; and high-performance glass coatings and porcelain enamel solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company employs approximately 4,000 people and operates 61 manufacturing sites across six continents. Visit vibrantz.com to learn more.

