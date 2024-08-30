HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) ("Solaris" or the "Company") announced today that all of the proposals related to its previously announced acquisition of Mobile Energy Rentals LLC ("MER") were approved by the requisite holders of Solaris common stock at the Company's special meeting of stockholders held earlier today (the "Special Meeting").

The final voting results from the Special Meeting will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after certification by the Company's inspector of elections.

Pending the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the Company continues to expect the MER acquisition to close in September 2024.

Bill Zartler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solaris, commented, "We are pleased with the shareholder support for our pending acquisition of MER. We look forward to closing this transaction in the next couple of weeks, at which point we will begin our combined, complementary offering to our customers as 'Solaris Energy Infrastructure.'"

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) provides mobile equipment that drives supply chain and execution efficiencies in the completion of oil and natural gas wells. Solaris' patented systems are deployed across oil and natural gas basins in the United States. Additional information is available on our website, www.solarisoilfield.com.

