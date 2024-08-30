Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2024 were $956,898,954 as compared with $966,421,294 on March 31, 2024 and $915,000,977 on June 30, 2023. On June 30, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.10 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Total Net Assets
$956,898,954
$966,421,294
$915,000,977
NAV Per Share
$11.10
$11.21
$10.61
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024, total net investment income was $15,871,344 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(8,449,552) or $(0.10) per share for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2024
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2024
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2023
Total Net Investment
Income
$15,871,344
$17,708,394
$15,636,088
Per Share
$0.18
$0.21
$0.18
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$(8,449,552)
$2,688,872
$5,360,086
Per Share
$(0.10)
$0.04
$0.06
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
