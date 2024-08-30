Anzeige
Seismische Veränderungen im Bergbau: Wie West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. mit neuer Technologie Gold findet
Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2024 were $956,898,954 as compared with $966,421,294 on March 31, 2024 and $915,000,977 on June 30, 2023. On June 30, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.10 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023





Total Net Assets

$956,898,954

$966,421,294

$915,000,977

NAV Per Share

$11.10

$11.21

$10.61

Shares Outstanding

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024, total net investment income was $15,871,344 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(8,449,552) or $(0.10) per share for the same period.


First Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Ended

March 31, 2024

First Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2023





Total Net Investment

Income

$15,871,344

$17,708,394

$15,636,088

Per Share

$0.18

$0.21

$0.18

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(8,449,552)

$2,688,872

$5,360,086

Per Share

$(0.10)

$0.04

$0.06

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
