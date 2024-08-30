Anzeige
Samstag, 31.08.2024
Seismische Veränderungen im Bergbau: Wie West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. mit neuer Technologie Gold findet
WKN: A40F8M | ISIN: US3847471014 | Ticker-Symbol: NL0
Tradegate
30.08.24
21:17 Uhr
12,200 Euro
-0,600
-4,69 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
PR Newswire
30.08.2024 23:55 Uhr
GRAIL, Inc.: Grail Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAIL, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAL), a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, today announced that it has granted equity awards in the form of restricted stock units ("RSUs") underlying an aggregate of 182,223 shares of GRAIL's common stock to 55 recently hired non-executive employees as an inducement material to their acceptance of employment with GRAIL. The employment inducement awards were granted under GRAIL's Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related form of restricted stock award agreement in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of GRAIL, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with GRAIL, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs vest over an approximately four year period, with 25% of the award vesting in either May or August, 2025, depending on the start date of the employee, and on each one year anniversary of those respective dates thereafter, subject to continued employment with GRAIL (or any successor to or subsidiary of the Company) through the vesting dates.

About GRAIL
GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. GRAIL's targeted methylation-based platform can support the continuum of care for screening and precision oncology, including multi-cancer early detection in symptomatic patients, risk stratification, minimal residual disease detection, biomarker subtyping, treatment and recurrence monitoring. GRAIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with locations in Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit grail.com.

SOURCE GRAIL, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
