Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 31.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Seismische Veränderungen im Bergbau: Wie West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. mit neuer Technologie Gold findet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T65B | ISIN: US16934W1062 | Ticker-Symbol: CXF
Tradegate
30.08.24
18:13 Uhr
0,855 Euro
+0,005
+0,59 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHIMERIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHIMERIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8400,88012:33
0,8270,87330.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.08.2024 22:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chimerix, Inc.: Chimerix Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), today announced that on August 20, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Chimerix's Board of Directors granted an inducement award to a new employee of non-statutory stock options to purchase up to a total of 150,000 shares of Chimerix's common stock. The Compensation Committee of Chimerix's Board of Directors approved the award as an inducement material to the new employee's employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have an exercise price per share equal to Chimerix's closing trading price as of the grant date. The stock options have a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with one-fourth vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of hire and the remaining three-fourths vesting over the following three years in equal monthly installments. The stock options are subject to the terms of Chimerix's 2024 Equity Incentive Plan but were granted outside of the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan.

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company's most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma. The Company is conducting Phase 1 dose escalation studies of ONC206 to evaluate safety and PK data.

CONTACTS:
Will O'Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
ir@chimerix.com
will@sternir.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.